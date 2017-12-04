North Dakota man accused of illegally killing numerous deer; said animals were eating his grain

MINOT, N.D. — A Balta man is accused of illegally killing deer after a tip was called in to the state’s “Report All Poachers” hotline.

The Minot Daily News reports that Daryl Klein is facing seven counts of unlawful taking of a big game animal. State Game and Fish Department officials say they discovered about 20 dead dear in or near the Klein farmstead.

An affidavit says Klein admitted to killing at least seven deer and likely more. He told investigators he was frustrated because the animals were eating his grain.

Klein is facing a maximum penalty of a year in jail on each charge. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Jan. 29 in Rugby.