Grilled Venison Tenderloin & Wild Mushroom Hoagies

A Lukas Leaf Recipe that's brought to you by Modern Carnivore.

Serves four people



Ingredients

FOR SANCHWICH:

2 venison tenderloins

1 medium red pepper sliced

1 medium yellow pepper sliced

1 medium poblano pepper sliced

4 shishito peppers sliced

5 large cloves garlic sliced

1 large yellow onion sliced

6 oz wild mushrooms (chanterelle, porcini, or lobster)

8 oz bleu cheese or gorgonzola crumbles (or mixture)

Stone ground mustard

1 Tbsp canola or vegetable oil

Kosher salt to taste

Fresh cracked black pepper to taste

One large loaf soft French bread or four large hoagie buns

FOR TENDERLOIN MARINADE

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cracked black pepper

3 large garlic cloves chopped fine

1 Tbsp canola or vegetable oil

Step 1: Take the tenderloins and put in zippered plastic bag with marinade ingredients. Mix the marinade into the tenderloins until evenly distributed. Let marinate for 3-4 hours or overnight in refrigerator.

Step 2: In a large cast iron or fire safe pan, heat canola oil until just smoking. Once smoking add peppers, onion and mushrooms and cook on high heat, stirring occasionally, for 5-7 minutes or until they have some charred color to the edges. Add garlic and shishito peppers and cook for 3-4 more minutes. Set aside.

Step 3: On the grill, or over the fire, add the marinated tenderloins. Grill for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until medium to medium-rare. Set aside and let rest.

Step 4: Place peppers and onions back on heat while charring the bread. Add the bleu cheese to peppers and toss in while cooking until just beginning to melt. Remove bread and scrape any unwanted burnt areas off (you do want it fairly charred).

Step 5: Slice the tenderloin into ¼ inch wide slices and place on bottom half of hoagies. One sliced tenderloin per sandwich. Add peppers & mushroom mixture on top of that. Smear a generous amount of the stone ground mustard on the top half of the bun, assemble and slice into portions or half.

A Note From the kitchen: While you are likely familiar with the poblano pepper, the shishito peppers called for in this recipe are a flavorful sweet chili of East Asian origin. They are two to four inches in length and the surface is wrinkled.