Survey: Walleye numbers down slightly from last year on Lake of the Woods; sauger numbers hold steady

(Lake of the Woods Tourism photo)

Walleye numbers on Lake of the Woods were down slightly from last year, but still up from the long-term average, according to results from the Minnesota DNR’s annual September survey.

According to a report in this week’s Lake of the Woods Tourism e-newsletter, 17 to 18 walleyes were found per net in the survey – four 250-foot nets were placed at 16 sites on the Minnesota side of the lake, from the south shore to Northwest Angle, the report said. That’s down from an average of 22 walleyes per net last year, but up from the long-term average of 15, according to the report.

Sauger also continue to do well on the lake, with this year’s numbers – about 21 per net, according to the report – similar to last year. The report went on to say that the survey showed a number of saugers in the 9- to 11-inch range, as well as 11- to 15-inchers.

Last year on the lake, ice anglers harvested 325,000 pounds of sauger, according to the report – the target harvest was 250,000 pounds. Meanwhile, the walleye harvest of almost 350,000 pounds was about on target, the report said.

Also, perch numbers appear to be on the rebound on the lake, according to the report.