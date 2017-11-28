Shimano updates Sustain spinning reel series

LADSON, S.C. – Shimano is offering both freshwater and saltwater spinning reel anglers with the new Sustain series, now with Shimano’s Hagane gear technology and body design, and X-Protect, the company said in a news release.

For targeting big bass with finesse baits, to stripers and even small billfish, the new Sustain reels are available in four sizes – the Sustain 2500HG, C3000HG, 4000XG and C5000HG, Shimano said. The larger 4000XG and C5000HG reels took “Best New Saltwater Reel” in the 2017 ICAST New Product Showcase awards.

When using the new Sustain spinning reels, anglers will noticed a high level of rigidity – a solid feel to the reel from the Hagane aluminum body construction, the company said, adding that the Shimano Magnumlite low inertia rotor provides a sensitive, light rotation, with its asymmetrical shape and light start up that allows anglers to retrieve line in instantly.

