More than 22,000 deer harvested during Ohio gun opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hunters checked 22,366 white-tailed deer on Monday, Nov. 27, the opening day of Ohio’s deer-gun hunting season, the Ohio DNR said in a news release Tuesday, Nov. 28.

That’s up from 18,776 deer harvested during last year’s opening day.

Ohio’s deer-gun season remains open through Sunday, Dec. 3. Two additional days of deer-gun season (Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17) have been added to increase the opportunity for people to hunt with firearms, the release said. More information is available by clicking here or at wildohio.gov. Past year’s harvest summaries and weekly updated harvest reports can be found at wildohio.gov/deerharvest.

Following is a list of all white-tailed deer checked by hunters during opening day. The first number following the county’s name indicates the harvest numbers for opening day 2017, with the 2016 opening-day harvest in parentheses.

Adams: 354 (274); Allen: 93 (58); Ashland: 432 (411); Ashtabula: 821 (701); Athens: 478 (375); Auglaize: 94 (41); Belmont: 362 (407); Brown: 292 (167); Butler: 85 (36); Carroll: 575 (480); Champaign: 121 (70); Clark: 56 (29); Clermont: 179 (81); Clinton: 84 (58); Columbiana: 453 (419); Coshocton: 924 (767); Crawford: 177 (134); Cuyahoga: 15 (8); Darke: 90 (47); Defiance: 252 (179); Delaware: 135 (88); Erie: 69 (50); Fairfield: 213 (182); Fayette: 32 (30); Franklin: 45 (32); Fulton: 101 (79); Gallia: 396 (379); Geauga: 146 (147); Greene: 48 (43); Guernsey: 657 (592); Hamilton: 34 (18); Hancock: 133 (95); Hardin: 139 (94); Harrison: 497 (529); Henry: 112 (67); Highland: 315 (221); Hocking: 426 (431); Holmes: 648 (542); Huron: 370 (342); Jackson: 358 (270); Jefferson: 244 (365); Knox: 705 (651); Lake: 54 (53); Lawrence: 262 (208); Licking: 577 (463); Logan: 219 (155); Lorain: 200 (180); Lucas: 24 (23); Madison: 40 (30); Mahoning: 209 (168); Marion: 122 (96); Medina: 153 (154); Meigs: 414 (392); Mercer: 86 (38); Miami: 72 (28); Monroe: 406 (333); Montgomery: 35 (18); Morgan: 434 (364); Morrow: 228 (158); Muskingum: 780 (696); Noble: 445 (386); Ottawa: 39 (20); Paulding: 129 (75); Perry: 359 (339); Pickaway: 96 (65); Pike: 199 (180); Portage: 142 (155); Preble: 74 (47); Putnam: 94 (60); Richland: 411 (355); Ross: 307 (263); Sandusky: 68 (41); Scioto: 206 (195); Seneca: 244 (203); Shelby: 119 (79); Stark: 248 (208); Summit: 29 (30); Trumbull: 487 (425); Tuscarawas: 768 (645); Union: 103 (67); Van Wert: 50 (31); Vinton: 322 (338); Warren: 62 (34); Washington: 476 (438); Wayne: 265 (206); Williams: 251 (138); Wood: 74 (39); Wyandot: 224 (168). Total: 22,366 (18,776).