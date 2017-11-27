Bodies of ATV riders recovered from Upper Red Lake

Hours after reporting that it had recovered a missing all-terrain vehicle, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday afternoon that divers had recovered the bodies of the two ATV riders from Upper Red Lake in northwestern Minnesota.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the names of the 29-year-old male and 30-year-old female – who were last seen fishing on the lake on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said – are being withheld pending formal notification by the families.

The bodies, along with the ATV, were reportedly found on the south side of the lake.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, assisting were local resorts, DNR, Kelliher-Waskish Fire-Rescue, Blackduck Ambulance, Bemidji Fire Department, Blackduck Police Department and the Lakes Area Dive Team. The Sheriff’s Office added that poor ice conditions hindered recovery efforts.