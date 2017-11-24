Largest Collection of Minnesota Trophy Bucks Under One Roof

Whitetail hunters in Minnesota know that the Outdoor News Deer and Turkey Classic is the place to be March 9-11.

The largest collection of Minnesota trophy bucks under one roof happens March 9, 10 and 11, 2018 at the Warner Coliseum on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The Outdoor News Deer and Turkey Classic promises to be the hunting event of the season, with deer and turkey hunting seminars, exhibitors, and antler scoring provided by the Minnesota Official Measurers.

2018 celebrity headliners include Lee and Tiffany Lakosky of The Crush and Melissa Bachman of TV’s Winchester Deadly Passion. This is your chance to meet these famed hunting enthusiasts up close and personal, and to hear their tips for becoming more successful when it comes to all aspects of the hunt.

Minnesota deer hunters will want to bring their racks in for scoring. There will be prizes to the top entry in each category, and special incentives for bringing your rack to the show on Friday and having it on showcase throughout all three days of the Classic.

We’ll have special guests at the 2018 Classic, with many top experts in the fields of habitat management and hunting. The seminar lineup covers what you need to know about deer, bear, and turkey hunting plus resources from exhibitors that are dialed into your outdoor passion.

You’ll find plenty of reasons to bring the entire family to the 2018 Deer and Turkey Classic. Kids will enjoy the hands-on educational experiences in the Outdoor News Wild Trails Kid Zone, including a trout pond, opportunities to learn some hunting safety tips, and to try out the archery and BB gun shoot. They’ll enjoy Kevin Lovegreen’s “World Famous Animal Sound Challenge”, and you’ll enjoy free parking at the 2018 event!

Visit the Outdoor News Deer and Turkey Classic site regularly for updates on seminar schedules and featured attractions.

Make sure to get your $2 off admission coupon – just click here for details.