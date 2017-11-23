Pennsylvania Outdoor News Fishing Report – Nov. 24, 2017

The mandatory cold weather life jacket regulation is now in effect through April 30, requiring boaters in canoes, kayak, paddleboards, and all watercraft less than 16 feet long to wear a PFD. For more, visit www.fishandboat.com.

Anglers are advised that, with native brook trout now spawning, they should tread carefully when fishing wild trout streams to avoid disturbing redds (nests). Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission trout stockings continued in recent weeks. For a schedule, visit www.fishandboat.com.

NORTHEAST REGION

Lake Erie tributaries (Erie County) — As conditions allowed, excellent steelheading was reported in recent weeks, with big numbers of fish in the streams. Depending on conditions, fly-anglers were doing well with Sucker Spawn, while anglers fishing the lakeshore at the mouth of Trout Run were making nice catches on PowerBait.

Presque Isle Bay (Erie County) — Nice-size perch were hitting at Dobbins Landing, with some anglers reporting limits on minnows.

Lake LeBoeuf (Erie County) — Panfish were hitting from the dock in early November, while boaters were catching muskies and northern pike.

Tionesta Lake (Forest County) — Muskies were hitting for anglers trolling the shoreline in recent weeks. The outflow was yielding muskies, northern pike and walleyes near the wall and campground side.

Pymatuning Lake (Crawford County) — As conditions allowed, some nice crappies, perch and bluegills were hitting off the docks at Jamestown Marina in recent weeks. A few boaters were catching walleyes by jigging blades on the south end. Causeway anglers also were catching a few walleyes by jigging blades. Some walleyes and a muskie were reported below the dam.

Conneaut Lake (Crawford County) — Largemouth bass were reported through early November. A few smallmouth bass in mixed sizes were hitting on bladebaits.

Shenango River Reservoir (Mercer County) — Crappies up to 15 inches were biting shallow and hitting 1⁄16-ounce jigs with soft plastic bodies as well as minnows and other live bait in early November. Some anglers were doing well around sunken brush and blowdowns. Smallmouth bass and hybrid striped bass were biting bladebaits and soft plastics fished slowly.

Allegheny River (Venango County) — Anglers were catching walleyes on minnows, and nice numbers of smallmouth bass on skirted jigs tipped with crawlers, tubes, hair jigs and other baits.

Kahle Lake (Venango County) — Largemouth bass were hitting crawlers and minnows through early November.

Justus Lake (Venango County) — Smallmouth and largemouth bass were biting minnows through early November.

Keystone Power Dam (Armstrong County) — A number of largemouth bass were reported in early November.

SOUTHWEST REGION

Deer Lakes (Allegheny County) — Anglers were catching trout on inline spinners through early November.

Allegheny River (Allegheny County) — Smallmouth bass were hitting on minnows near the Deer Creek Access Area, although sizes were running small in recent weeks.

Ohio River (Allegheny County) — Cooler temperatures in early November triggered the walleye bite. Walleyes and smallmouth bass were hitting on minnows, with the mouths of tributaries and water around structures productive.

Dunlap Creek, Virgin Run Lake (Fayette County) — Trout and bluegills were reported on mealworms suspended below bobbers in recent weeks.

Acme Dam (Fayette County) — Bass were hitting jigs and spinnerbaits in early November.

Mammoth Lake, Twin Lakes, Indian Lake (Fayette, Westmoreland counties) — Anglers were catching newly stocked trout recently.

Loyalhanna Creek (Westmoreland County) — The Keystone Select/Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only section was yielding nice-size, recently stocked trout through early November.

Cross Creek Lake (Washington County) — Nice yields of panfish were reported on live bait and small jigs under floats in recent weeks. Largemouth bass up to 5 pounds also were reported.

Monongahela, Cheat rivers (Greene, Washington counties) — Walleyes up to 20 inches were reported on jigs, live bait, and plugs. Anglers at Greys Landing Lock and Dam on the Monongahela will see newly erected gates and signs near Cumberland Coal and Army Corps of Engineers properties, advising that no fishing is allowed and they are closed to the public.

Somerset Lake (Westmoreland County) — Anglers are advised that a fish salvage was performed in late October in advance of dam repairs. Nice-size walleyes, bass, panfish and assorted other species were trucked to Shawnee Lake, Loyalhanna Lake, Quemahoning Reservoir, and Glade Run Lake (bass only). Shawnee received some muskies and tiger muskies.

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

Susquehanna River (Snyder, Union, Montour, Northumberland counties) — Numbers of walleyes were reported in recent weeks, with crankbaits in the main channel productive. The Sunbury side of the fabri-dam was fishing well. The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission was advising boaters in recent weeks that as the water levels came down, the PPL dam was functioning as a low-head dam and they should stay out of the exclusion zone, which was the site of two fatalities in the past year.

Moose Creek (Clearfield County) — As conditions allowed, anglers were catching nice holdover trout.

Fishing Creek (Clinton County) — Trout were hitting small streamer patterns (6-10) near banks and around structure. Frenchies (14-16), Bead-head Princes (12-16), Black Stonefly (6-10), and Gold Bead Pheasant Tail (12-18) and other nymphs also were productive.

Spring Creek (Centre County) — Good angling conditions were reported through Nov. 8, and trout were hitting go-to nymphs such as Green Weenies, Olive Scuds, Midge Larvae patterns, and small Mayflies. Olive and black streamers (6-10) were effective after rainfall, while Tan Caddis and Blue-Winged Olives were working when fish were rising to topwater presentations.

West Branch Susquehanna River (Lycoming County) — Crappies and smallmouth bass were reported as conditions allowed in recent weeks.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

Raystown Lake (Huntingdon County) — Smallmouth bass up to six pounds were reported in recent weeks. White perch up to 15 inches were hitting through early November.

Little Juniata River (Huntingdon County) — In higher flow in early November, trout were taking nymphs and streamers with very little action on top. Hatches included Midges (20-24) and Blue-Winged Olives (18-22). Productive patterns included Green Weenies (12-14), Gold-Bead Hare’s Ears (14-18), and Olive Slumpbusters (6-10).

Susquehanna River, Conodoguinet Creek, Conewago Creek (Cumberland County) — An excellent smallmouth bass bite was reported through Nov. 8 with rubber worms effective. Panfish were hitting along the shorelines.

Susquehanna River (York County) — Cooler temperatures spurred the bass bite around Yorkhaven and the Conowingo Reservoir.

Pinchot Lake (York County) — Panfish and carp were reported from shore near boat-mooring area #2 at this 340-acre Gifford Pinchot State Park Lake in recent weeks.

Lake Wallenpaupack (Pike County) — Smallmouth bass up to 18 inches were reported on plugs and other lures in recent weeks. Walleyes up to 5-plus pounds were hitting on minnows. Perch were reported on a mild day early in November. Striped bass up to 13 pounds and channel catfish up to 12 pounds were released.

Little Lehigh River — As of Nov. 7, water was low and clear and 55 degrees at midday. Hatches included Tan Caddis (16-18), Midges (22-26), and Blue-Winged Olives (18-22).

SOUTHEAST REGION

Delaware River (Northampton, Bucks counties) — Smallmouth bass, walleyes and small striped bass were reported on spinners, jigs and crankbaits in minnow and crayfish patterns.

Schuylkill River (Montgomery, Berks counties) — Smallmouth bass were reported in recent weeks.

Levittown Lake (Bucks County) — Nice numbers of trout were reported through Nov. 8 after a recent stocking. Small jigs and green pastebait were effective for some anglers.

Little Lehigh Creek (Lehigh County) — Numbers of trout were reported from Bogart’s Bridge downstream to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, with small rubber jigs, gold spinners, and live minnows productive.

Leaser Lake (Lehigh County) — Muskies were hitting large spoons and jerkbaits in 10 to 20 feet through early November, with some of the better action coming at the North Launch.

— Compiled by Deborah Weisberg