Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Nov. 24, 2017

NORTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Clarion County WCO Steven J. Ace encountered several archery hunters who failed to wear the required fluorescent orange to and from their stand during the overlap with fall turkey season. Several citations are pending.

Forest County WCO Frank E. Leichtenberger reports several instances where hunters have not had their hunting licenses and/or second forms of identification with them while hunting. He also checked at least one who had a previous season’s hunting license with them, which is now illegal.

Jefferson County WCO Roger A. Hartless and Land Management Supervisor George J. Miller observed the rays of a spotlight being cast from a pickup truck after midnight. A traffic stop was conducted and two loaded rifles were found in the pickup. Both firearms were positioned between the driver and front passenger. Charges were filed against both individuals that included spotlighting for wildlife after 11 p.m., spotlighting while in possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of loaded firearms in a moving vehicle.

Jefferson County WCO Andrew D. Troutman reports, with the help from a concerned landowner, he caught two young adults spotlighting at 5:30 a.m. They claimed they were predator hunting.

Venango County WCO Jason R. Amory reports two individuals allowed an unlicensed young child to harvest a deer and then took the rifle from the child and killed a second illegal deer. Charges will be filed for multiple violations.

Venango County WCO Jason R. Amory apprehended an individual in Oil Creek Township who killed a sublegal buck with a rifle while on hunting license revocation. A criminal complaint was filed, and the case is awaiting disposition.

Warren County WCO Eric M. McBride reports that information was received concerning an individual killing multiple turkeys. An investigation is ongoing.

Clarion and Jefferson counties LMGS Jesse N. Bish reports many violations ranging from hunting through the use of a vehicle, alighting and shooting, unlawful taking of game or wildlife, littering, closed to vehicle violations and license violations.

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Beaver County WCO Mike Yeck reports a hunter was cited on the opening day of the WMU 2B archery season for using a mineral block as an enticement for white-tailed deer. The Allegheny County resident was hunting on lands enrolled in the Hunter Access program and also was issued written warnings for damage to trees and for using a treestand that did not properly identify the owner.

Beaver County WCO Mike Yeck reports a county resident was charged for operating a Jeep on roads closed to vehicles on State Game Land 285. The subject drove around multiple marked gates and access points on both game lands property and nearby private properties.

Beaver County WCO Mike Yeck said a hunter pleaded guilty to hunting white-tailed deer through the use of bait. The hunter was observed hunting from a treestand in an area where he had routinely placed shelled corn, granulated minerals and a feed block within 15 yards of his hunting location.

Fayette County WCO Chris Bergman reports numerous baited treestand locations are being investigated.

Fayette County WCO Chris Bergman reports a Pittsburgh man was charged for driving his vehicle on State Game Land 296. The man traveled across Jacobs Creek on a trail which was posted closed to all motorized vehicles.

Indiana County WCO Chris Reidmiller reports an individual was recently found to be hunting through the use of bait. In addition, the individual in possession of a half-filled-out expired tag. The defendant admitted to harvesting an antlered deer the previous year and not tagging it.

Somerset County WCO Zachary Edwards reports on the opening week of deer archery season, a hunter was cited for hunting through the use of bait as an attractant. This was the hunter’s second offense for this violation and he was hunting within a Disease Management Area.

Somerset County WCO Shawn Barron reports during the opening day of the statewide archery deer season, two separate instances of individuals hunting through the use of bait were discovered. Both individuals were charged; one being a repeat offender for the same violation.

Somerset County WCO Shawn Barron reports an individual has been charged with unlawfully taking a nine-point buck on the first day of the statewide archery deer season. The deer was taken without first purchasing a hunting license.

Somerset County WCO Shawn Barron reports two individuals were charged on the first day of the statewide pheasant season for hunting pheasants without the required permit. One individual had already harvested a pheasant without the permit.

Somerset County WCO Shawn Barron reports two individuals were charged for hunting through the use of bait in an area where a rock mineral attractant had been placed to entice deer.

Westmoreland County WCO Bill Brehun reports charges have been filed against a Unity Township man that had his 14-year-old niece unlawfully hunting through the use of bait during the statewide archery deer season.

Westmoreland County WCO Bill Brehun said charges have been filed against a 20-year-old male from Bolivar for spotlighting after legal hours and while in possession of a crossbow. Upon stopping the vehicle, a crossbow was found cocked and laying behind the center console and a crossbow bolt equipped with a broad head was laying on the dash in front of the steering wheel.

Westmoreland County WCO Bill Brehun said charges have been filed against three individuals for spotlighting after hours while in possession of a crossbow. Upon making the vehicle stop in Ligonier Township, the crossbow was found to be cocked and a crossbow bolt equipped with a broadhead was laying on the floor board beside it.

Westmoreland County WCO Bill Brehun said charges have been filed against a 67-year-old man for exiting his vehicle while on a public road and shooting a ring-necked pheasant standing along the road. Upon making contact with the individual, it was found he placed the loaded firearm, yet another violation, back into the vehicle.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Bedford County WCO Brandon Pfister reports that seven individuals have pleaded guilty to unlawful use of ATVs on co-op property in Hyndman area.

Bedford County WCO Brandon Pfister reports that one man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, operating an unlicensed vehicle, and possession of paraphernalia.

Bedford County WCO Brandon Pfister reports that two individuals have been charged with hunting through the use of bait on the opening day of archery season.

Snyder County WCO Harold J. Malehorn reports that, on the first day of archery season, he cited an individual for hunting without the required archery stamp. He also gave the individual warnings for operating a vehicle with an expired registration, operating an ATV without the proper registration or insurance and trespassing.

Perry County WCO Steven Brussese said there were several license violations on the first day of archery season – everything from licenses not being signed at all to carrying old and expired licenses in the field while hunting.

Mifflin County WCO Amanda M. Isett said that a 9-point buck was shot in the neck with a small-caliber rifle days prior to the archery season. Anyone with information is asked to contact her.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Bradford County WCO Blake Barth charged an individual for unlawfully hunting through use of a motorized vehicle, having a loaded firearm in vehicle, and possessing an unlawfully harvested deer. The defendant faces fines, restitution for the deer, and loss of hunting license privileges. The violation was reported by witnesses who provided crucial information.

Bradford County WCO Michael Goodenow reports an individual cited for spotlighting after 11 p.m. faces up to $200 in fines.

Pike County WCO Bob Johnson said a Philadelphia man was found guilty on appeal in Commonwealth Court for killing a bear through the use of bait during the 2016 archery season. The man scattered a 50-pound bag of corn in his yard, waited for the bear to come up his driveway and shoot the bear as it got to the corn. Fines and costs totaled over $2,800, and the man lost his hunting privileges for three years.

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Berks County WCO M.P. Teehan reports hunting through the use of bait continues to be a major problem. Teehan notes that illicit drug activity and other criminal activities on game lands are on the increase.

Bucks County WCO Shawna Burkett said charges have been filed against a Langhorne man who was unlawfully archery hunting through the use of bait. Additionally, the man was within two safety zones and was trespassing on property closed to hunting.

Chester County WCO Keith Mullin reports that, on the opening day of the small-game season, he cited three hunters who were hunting pheasants without the required permits and using unplugged shotguns.

Dauphin County WCO Scott Frederick said citations against multiple individuals for fluorescent orange violations have been filed.

Lancaster County WCO John Veylupek reported a number of archery hunters were not displaying the required 250 square inches of fluorescent orange clothing while moving to and from their hunting locations during the overlap with early muzzleloader season. Citations have been filed.

Lancaster County WCO Greg Graham said that nighttime patrols have netted numerous late spotlighting violations. Many of the patrols have resulted in charges for possessing unlawful controlled substances and alcoholic beverages on state game lands.

Lancaster County WCO Dennis Warfel said one citation was issued to a hunter who had an unplugged shotgun on the opening day of general small game at Muddy Run Reservoir. Citations were given to four archery deer hunters not in compliance with the required wearing of 250 square inches of fluorescent orange material while moving about, during the overlap with early antlerless muzzleloader season.

Schuylkill County WCO Joel Gibble reports that charges have been filed against an individual for shooting a white-tailed buck from the road with a rifle during archery season.