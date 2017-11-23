Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – Nov. 24, 2017

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Dec. 8: Bear Hollow WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Sandy Creek Fire Hall, Franklin. For more info call Jeff Superak, 814-437-2086.

Jan. 27, 2018: Uniontown RMEF Banquet, Park Inn, Iniontown, 4 p.m. for more info call John Stone, 724-562-6509.

Feb. 17, 2018: St. Marys RMEF Banquet, Red Fern Banquet Hall, 4 p.m. For more info call Carl McConnell, 724-866-1803.

Feb. 24, 2018: Pennsylvania Pocono WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Woodlands, Wilkes-Barre. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Feb. 24, 2018: RMEF Banquet, 3:30 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton, Mars, PA. For more info call James Abbott, 724-579-8949.

March 3, 2018: Greensburg RMEF Banquet, Ferrante’s Lakeview Banquet Hall, 4 p.m. For more info call Steve Kowatch, 724-516-1015.

March 10, 2018: Share0 RMEF Banquet, Yankee Ballroom, Yankee Lake, 3 p.m. For more info call Aronie Tulip, 724-854-9690.

March 17, 2018: NW RMEF Banquet, Cross Creek Resort, Titusville, 3 p.m. For more info call Barb Tobin, 814-425-7528.

March 18, 2018: Somerset PA RMEF Banquet, Bakersville Firehall, Somerset, 2 p.m. For more info call Chuck Conzatti, 814-421-5744.

March 24, 2018: Renovo RMEF Banquet, Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, 4 p.m. For more info call Shannon Fry, 814-387-0197.

Shows

April 21-22, 2018:Lehigh Valley Knife Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Charles Chrin Community Center, Palmer Township. For more info call Bill Goodman, 610-258-5063.

Archery/Shoot

Jan. 10, 17, 24, 31, Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28, March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2018: Mount Joy Sportsmen’s Association, Indoor 3D shoot, 5-8 p.m. For more info call Irvin Saylor, 717-598-0791.

* * *

Irwin Sportsmen’s/Shawn’s Archery. Schedule of events. For more info call Mike McCauley, 724-527-3055.

Now-Sept.: Pin Shoot, 2nd & 4th Thurs.

* * *

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc. Shoots. 354 Newbold Road, Morrisville. For more info call Peter Olivieri, 215-584-0015.

Sundays: 1st Sunday of every month, 7-11 a.m.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

Delaware Valley Fish & Game, 7343 Ferry Rd, New Hope, PA. For more info call Bob Strouse, 215-453-9996.

Nov. 22: Trap Meet shoots.

* * *

Herminie #2 Game Assoc. Archery Schedule, 219 Cody Road, Herminie, PA, 15089. For more info call Bob Hildenbrand, 724-446-9384.

Dec. 31: Traditional, 8-1 p.m.

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues. : Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

Special Events

4th Sun. Nov.: Spring Creek TU Veteran’s Fly Fishing Instruction, 1 & 5 p.m., Sun. Fisherman’s Paradise. For more info call Daniel VanWinkle, 814-574-0053.

Education/Seminars

Dec. 19: Gun Law Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Best Western Lehigh Valley. For more info call 610-297-0150.

Jan. 6, 13, 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018: Hokendauqua TU Fly Tying Class, 9 a.m., Northampton Middle School. For more info call Dale Ott, 610-262-7598.

Season Dates

Nov. 25: Pheasant, ruffed grouse, rabbit, squirrel & bobwhite quail season closes.

Nov. 25: Turkey season (males and females) closes in select WMU’s

Nov. 25: Archery deer (antlered/antlerless) season closes in WMU’s 2B, 5C & 5D.

Nov. 27: Deer season (antlered/antlerless) opens in select WMU’s.

Dec. 9: Statewide deer hunting season closes.

Dec. 11: Squirrel, ruffed grouse, rabbit, and pheasant late season reopens.

Dec. 16: Fisher trapping season opens.

Dec. 16: Bobcat trapping season opens in select WMU’s

Dec. 23: Squirrel, rabbit, ruffed grouse, and pheasant season close.

Dec. 26: Deer (antlered/antlerless) flintlock season opens.

Dec. 26: Snowshoe hare season opens.

Dec. 26; Beaver trapping season opens.

Dec. 26: Archery deer, squirrel, rabbit, ruffed grouse, and pheasant season reopen.

Dec. 26: Cable restraints season opens for coyotes and foxes.

Dec. 27: Fisher trapping season closes.

Shows

Jan. 25-28, 2018: Early Bird Sports Expo, Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Thurs. 4-9 p.m., Fri. 10-9 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., sun. 10-5 p.m. For more info www.earlybirdexpo.com

Jan. 26-28, 2018: Pittsburgh Outdoor Expo, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. For more info www.pittsburghoutdoorexpo.com

Feb. 2-4, 2018: Washington County Sport Show, Washington Crown Center, Fri. 10-9 p.m., Sat. & Sun. 11-5 p.m. For more info call Louis, 724-587-5837.

Feb. 3-11, 2018: Great American Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg. www.GreatAmericanOutdoorShow.org for more info.

Feb. 16-18, 2018: Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show, Monroeville Convention Center, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m. For more info www.sportandtravel.com

Feb. 23-25, 2018: Jaffa Sports Show, Jaffa Shrine Center, Altoona. www.jaffashrine.org/sportsshow.com for more info visit.

March 2-4, 2018: Erie Outdoor sport & Travel Expo, Bayfront Convention Center, Erie, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., For more info www.sportandtravelexpo.com

Meetings

Pittsburgh Downriggers meets 4th Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Coraopolis Sportsmen’s Club. For more info call Jon Brogley, 412-335-1095.

Nock Mafia Bass Club. Meets the 1st Sun. of every month, 6 p.m., Silver Creek Athletic Assoc., Springtown. For more info call Steve Kaczinski, 267-374-3665.

Stony Creek Anglers meet 2nd Tues. of the Month, Norristown Manner-Chor Club, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Bruce Hexter, 610-420-0219.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Izaak Walton League of America Greene Co. Chapter meets 3rd Wed. of each month, Greene Co. Country Club Restaurant, 6 p.m. For more info call Ken Dufalla, 724-377-0901.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Izaak Walton League of America York Chapter #67 meets every 3rd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. For more info call Don Robertson, 717-873-4171.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Corky Johnston, 724-438-0309

John Harris Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, sons of Italy Lodge #2857, Harrisburg. For more info call Eugene Rosetti, 717-763-9025.

Berks County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 8 p.m., Egelman’s Park, Reading. For more info call Cleon Garl, 610-929-0416.

Blue Mountain Rod & Gun Club, Inc. meets every 3rd Monday night, 7:30 p.m., 105 Rutt Rd, Bangor. Eastern PA. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

North Central PA Branch QDMA meets every 2nd Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Gander Mountain. For more info call Doug Garrison, 570-658-4646.

Yellow Breeches Anglers & Conservation Assoc. General Meeting, 1st Tues of each month, except Dec., 7th. Directors Meeting 3rd Tues. of the month. For more info call 717-843-4311 ext. 117.

SE Montg. Cty TU Chapter meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Pennypack Visitors Ctr, Huntingdon Valley. For more info call Rich Terry 215-675-1536.

Franklin County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Waltonian Meadows, Chambersburg. For more info call Donald Diehl, 717-264-2044.

Lancaster Red Rose Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Schaefferstown. For mare info call Dean Baker, 717-459-3545.

Lebanon County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6:30 p.m., Jonestown. For more info call Tracy Longenecker, 717-273-7304.