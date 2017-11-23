Michigan Outdoor News Fishing Report – Nov. 24, 2017

Lake St. Clair

Panfish, including perch, have been caught in the canals and marinas around Lake St. Clair. Water clarity was low after the rain and windy conditions. The perch bite was getting better for those using minnows on the bottom. A few limit catches were reported at the south end of the lake. The firearms deer season opener started out good, but heavy rain in the afternoon put a damper on action in Macomb and St. Clair counties.

Lakeside Fishing Shops, (586) 777-7003.

Lake Orion

Fishing pressure has been light on lakes in Oakland County. A few bass and panfish have been caught on Lake Orion and Lakeville Lake. The firearms deer season started wet and windy, but hunting has been pretty good at Bald Mountain Rec. Area and on private land in the area.

Lakes Village Stop/Mobile Gas Station, (248) 693-4565.

Trenton Area

Walleyes have been caught in the Detroit River off the Ford Yacht Club on the southern tip of Grosse Ile and in the Trenton Channel up near the Edison Plant. Anglers are jigging or hand-lining Rapalas or a jig and minnow. A few perch were caught in 8 to 10 feet of water at the Cross Dike.

Bottom Line Bait & Tackle, (734) 379-9762.

Trenton Lighthouse, (734) 675-7080.

Horse Island Tackle, (734) 692-9839.

Luna Pier Area

When they can get out, boat anglers on Lake Erie have been catching yellow perch in 18 to 20 feet of water off the Fermi nuclear plant, Stoney Point and the Metropark. Some reported getting limit catches. On the Huron River, steelhead have been caught between the mouth and Flat Rock. Spinners, spawn beads and files have all taken fish. The firearms deer season started out on a soggy note with heavy rain hitting the area in the afternoon of opening day.

Luna Pier Harbour Club, (734) 848-8777.

SOUTHWESTERN LP

Allegan Area

Steelhead fishing remains pretty good on the St. Joseph River. Anglers fishing below the Allegan Dam are catching fish on spinners, spawn, wax worms and flies. Bluegills are hitting on Great Bear Lake in Bloomingdale in 12 to 18 feet of water. Wax worms and leaf worms are producing the most action. Perch have been caught on minnows, wax worms and chunks of crawlers fished on Eagle Lake right on bottom in 22 feet of water in The Narrows. The firearms deer season started off wet and windy. Action should improve as the weather stabilizes.

Webber & Sons Marine and Tackle, (269) 673-6294.

Grand Rapids Area

The Grand River continues to produce a few salmon along with a good number of steelhead. Most anglers are using spawn, flies, beads, Wobble Glos or a jig and wax worm up near the Sixth Street Dam. Use bright orange or green. The Rogue River also is producing a good steelhead bite and anglers report catching a few fresh coho, too. Anglers are fishing up near Rockford, but boat anglers have caught fish down near the mouth. The gun deer opener was wet with rain showers hitting the area most of the day.

Al & Bob’s Sports, (616) 245-9156.

Plainwell Area

Hunting was slow on opening day of the firearms season with wind and rain dampening enthusiasm. Fishing pressure has been virtually nonexistent on Gun Lake. Most anglers are deer hunting now and waiting for ice to form on the lake.

Gillett’s Bait and Hardware, (269) 672-5371.

CENTRAL LP

Saginaw Bay Area

Perch are starting to be caught in the cuts and canals around Lake Huron’s Saginaw Bay. The better fishing has been in the morning when using minnows. On the Saginaw River, walleye fishing has been pretty good on the lower river from the Veteran’s Bridge downstream to the mouth. Anglers are reminded that the size limit here is 13 inches and the bag limit is 8 per day. Fish 4 to 10 pounds have been caught between Veterans Park and the Independence Bridge. The firearms season started off with a bang, but afternoon rain kept many hunters indoors. Those who braved the dismal conditions reported decent success with several bucks taken.

Franks Great Outdoors, (989) 697-5341.

Baldwin Area

The firearms deer season started out with lots of rain, but several hunters were still successful in tagging a whitetail. Steelhead fishing remains decent on the Pere Marquette River. Spawn, beads, flies and wax worms are all producing good results. Fishing on inland lakes has been fair but very few anglers are getting out.

Baldwin Bait & Tackle, (231) 745-3529.

Ed’s Sport Shop, (231) 745-4974, www.edsports.com.

Lansing Area

A few decent-sized pike have been caught in the Grand River by those using sucker minnows, bluegills, rock bass or golden shiners at the North Lansing Dam. The odd walleye was also caught on Twister Tails, small plugs and crankbaits. Rain and wind hit the area on the firearms deer opener and put a damper on success. A few deer were taken, and the action should improve as the bad weather clears out.

Grand River Bait & Tackle, (517) 482-4461.

Ludington Area

Pier anglers on Lake Michigan have caught light numbers of coho, steelhead and brown trout. Steelhead fishing picked back up on the Pere Marquette River with rain and warmer temperatures moving in. Some nice chrome fish have been caught. The firearms deer season opener was wet with rain coming down all day. The action should improve with better weather.

Captain Chuck’s Fishing, Hunting and Archery, (231) 843-4458.

THE THUMB

Caseville Area

The firearms opener turned to rain in the afternoon. Hunters reported a decent opener. Perch are hitting in Lake Huron in the harbor at Caseville. Anglers are having to sort to find the keepers. Walleyes, burbot and a few pike have been caught off the breakwall. There are still a lot of geese in the area and duck hunters are having a fair hunt on the bay.

Walsh Gun & Tackle, (989) 856-4465.

Port Huron

Hunters were greeted with a windy day and a wet afternoon of the firearms deer season opener. Several nice bucks were tagged. Walleye fishing has been outstanding just above the Bluewater Bridge on Lake Huron. The best action has been in 20 to 60 feet of water. Jigs with shiners have produced very good results. Anglers whipping pencil plugs and jigging in the St. Clair River also are catching good numbers of ‘eyes.

Anderson’s Pro Bait, (810) 984-3232.

NORTHWESTERN LP

Traverse City Area

Rain and wind hit the Traverse City area for the opener of the firearms deer season. Hunters who braved the elements reported decent success with a few nice bucks being taken. Perch fishing remains good in Bowers Harbor of West Grand Traverse Bay in 45 to 70 feet of water. Lake Charlevoix has also been producing a decent perch bite in the main lake in 65 to 75 feet of water. Steelhead fishing remains good in the Boardman and Big Manistee rivers. Jigs and wax worms have produced the best results.

WildFishing Guide Service, www.wildfishing.com.

Manistee Area

When the weather allows, pier anglers on Lake Michigan have caught steelhead on spawn. On the Big Manistee River the steelhead bite continues to be pretty good all the way up to Tippy Dam. Spawn, spinners, flies and beads are all catching fish. The firearms deer season got off to a wet start with rain moving through the area on opening day. The remainder of the season should be pretty good with decent deer numbers in the area.

Riley’s, (231) 723-3354.

Cadillac Area

An all-day rain put a damper on the firearms opener, but several nice bucks were still taken in the area. The remainder of the season should be pretty good. The fall walleye bite on lakes Cadillac and Mitchell has been pretty good with several Master Angler fish being caught. Fair numbers of crappies and bluegills have been caught, too.

Pilgrim Village Fishing Shop, (231) 775-5412.

NORTHEASTERN LP

Houghton Lake Area

High wind and heavy rain put a damper on the firearms opener in Roscommon County. The remainder of the hunt should be decent as deer numbers are starting to rebound in the area. Duck hunters have had a hard time decoying birds. Fishing pressure has been very, very light and no reports from anyone who has ventured out.

Lyman’s on the Lake, (989) 422-3231.

Higgins Lake Area

Heavy rain kept some hunters indoors for the opener of the firearms deer season. Those who did venture out reported a slow day. The remainder of the season should be decent with deer numbers improving some in the area. Fishing pressure has been extremely light on Higgins Lake for the past couple of weeks.

Higgins Lake Sport & Tackle, (989) 821-9517.

Alpena Area

Pier anglers on Lake Huron were taking a few walleye when casting crankbaits at night. In the Thunder Bay River Atlantic salmon and lake trout have been caught near the Ninth Street Dam. Boat anglers continue to target walleyes in the lower river. The firearms opener was met with wind and rain.

Clem’s Live Bait & Tackle, (989) 354-2070.

EASTERN UP

Pickford Area

The firearms deer opener was wet as rain fell on the area all day. The remainder of the season should be pretty good as deer numbers are starting to rebound in the area. Walleye fishing has been on fire in Munuscong Bay. Fish up to 29 and 30 inches have been caught on jigs and by anglers trolling crankbaits. Several good muskies also have been caught.

Wilderness Treasures, (906) 647-4002.

Drummond Island Area

An all-day rain with a good dose of wind put a damper on the firearms opener on Drummond Island. Despite the unfavorable conditions, a couple of nice 8-points were taken. The remainder of the season should be pretty good and there was snow in the forecast last week. Fishing pressure has been extremely light as most sportsmen and women have traded their fishing poles for a deer rifle.

Johnson’s Sport Shop, (906) 493-6300.

Curtis Area

The firearms deer hunting opener was a wet one, but several die-hard hunters still managed to shoot a whitetail. Walleye, perch and pike are hitting on Big and South Manistique Lakes.

Mick’s Bait Shop, (906) 586-6040.

CENTRAL UP

Escanaba Area

On Lake Michigan’s Little Bay de Noc the shoreline was beginning to freeze. Only the die-hard walleye anglers are out now, but the reports have been good. Most are fishing at night and taking fair to good catches. The better action has been off the Kipling area reefs when trolling stickbaits or crankbaits in 8 to 17 feet of water. Those fishing during the day had fair catches at best off the Kipling Flats in 30 feet of water or south toward Gladstone off the Terrace Bay Inn in 25 to 35 feet of water when trolling. The firearms opener was pretty good despite the fact that it rained all day.

Bay View Bait & Tackle, (906) 786-1488.

BayShore Resort Bait & Tackle, (906) 428-2950.

Menominee Area

Anglers have been catching light numbers of chinook salmon, brown trout and walleyes in the Menominee River. The better fishing was between the Hattie Street Dam and the US-41 Bridge with small spoons and minnows producing good action. The firearms season got off to a wet start, but several hunters still tagged a whitetail.

Waterfront Sport Shop, (906) 792-0467.

WESTERN UP

L’Anse Area

The firearms deer opener got off to a pretty good start, despite heavy wind and a lot of rain. A couple of big bucks (165 pound 5-point and a 180-pound 8-point) were checked-in at Indian Country Sports. Fishing has slowed some in the area. River fishing has been slow and no one is fishing in Keweenaw Bay right now.

Indian Country Sports, (906) 524-6518.

Bergland Area

Shore anglers using sucker minnows have caught fair numbers of walleyes on Lake Gogebic. Activity has been very light as most are concentrating on deer hunting right now. Hunters are enjoying good snow cover across the Gogebic range and improved deer numbers over last year. The rifle opener was a bit milder with snow melting, but good cover still remains. Early ice may not be too far off if weather conditions return to winter-like temperatures.

Bear’s Nine Pines Resort, (906) 842-3361.

The DNR contributed to this report.