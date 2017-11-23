Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – Nov. 24, 2017

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Jan. 6, 2018: Tri-Cities WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Grand. Essexville. For more info call Jason Maraskine, 989-486-1961.

Jan. 13, 2018: State of Michigan PF Banquet, 8:30 a.m., Eagle Eye Conference Center, Bath. For more info call Bill Vander Zouwen, 616-450-2385.

Jan. 20, 2018: Lower Central Mitten RGS Banquet, 5 p.m., Red Fox sportsman Club, Jonesville. For more info call Marty Blashfield, 517-740-2277.

Jan. 27, 2018: Michigan West WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., English Hills Event Center, Comstock Park. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Feb. 9-10, 2018: Northern WTU Banquet, 5 p.m. Eagles Club, Gaylord. For more info call Fred Webber, 989-619-3481.

Feb. 10, 2018: Michigan WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Radisson Hotel, Lansing. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

March 15, 2018: Michigan Northwest WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Hagerty Conference Center, Traverse City. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Archery

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club, Clarkston. For more info contact 248-623-0444 or visit ocsclub.org

Monday: FITA, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Indoors, Cricket, 7 p.m.

* * *

Dundee Sportsman’s Club, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee. For more info call 734-777-2719.

4th Sunday: 3-D archery.

Shooting Sports

Multi-Lakes Conservation Association 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For more info call Pete Cesaro, 248-363-9109.

Sporting Clays:

Thursday: 3 p.m.-dusk.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-dusk

* * *

Every Tuesday: Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club, Trap Shoots, 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call 810-231-1811.

* * *

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association, 6777 Cline Road. For more info call 810-327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com

Every Thursday Night: Indoor Pistol Shoot.

* * *

Chesaning Area Conservation Club, 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning. For more info call Duane Moore, 989-865-6940.

Wednesday: Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Rockford Sportsman’s Club, 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call 616-866-4273 or checkout www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com

First Saturday of each month: Cowboy Action Shoot except November.

* * *

West Walker Sportsman Club, 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids. For more info call Patrick Murray, 616-453-5081.

All Year: Open 7 days a week.

* * *

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club, 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter.

Tuesday: Trap Shooting, 4 p.m.

* * *

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club, Open to Public. For more info call Dale Statson, 248-321-9503.

Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m-9 p.m.

Season Dates

Nov. 30: Regular firearms deer season ends.

Dec. 1: Late archery deer, ruffed grouse and pheasant season (Zone 3) opens.

Dec. 1: Pike and muskie spearing season opens.

Dec. 1: Muzzleloading deer season opens statewide.

Dec. 10: Muzzleloading deer season ends in Zone 1 & 2.

Dec. 17: Muzzleloading deer season ends in Zone 3.

Special Events

Multi-Lakes Conservation Association, 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, 248-363-9109 or www.multilakes.com

2nd Sunday: Country breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon.

Tuesday: Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

\Meetings

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club meets on the 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, 734-847-7814.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.

Flat Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Thursday of every month, 7-10 p.m., Flat Rock Youth Center. For more info call 734-654-8108.

Metro-West Steelheaders meets the 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Bill King, 734-420-4481.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, 989-831-4890.

Downriver Walleye Federation meets 3rd Monday of every month, except December, 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, 248-520-0116.

Huron Valley Steelheaders meets 3rd Thursday of every month. American Legion Post #200 For more info call Carroll White, 734-626-3112.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club meets 2nd Sunday of every month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call 248-321-9503.

Mulit-Lakes Conservation Association meets every 3rd Wednesday of every month except November, 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.

Wayne County Quail Forever meets the fourth Monday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, 734-782-0329 or 734-771-5607.

Detroit Area Steelheaders meets the last Tuesday of every month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, 586-524-8887.

Freeland Conservation Club meets 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call Ken Balden, 989-695-2641.

Dwight Lydell Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tuesday, 7 p.m., Belmont. For more info contact Tom Watson, twwatson@comcast.net