Representatives from Wisconsin make CWD pitch in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On the heels of Montana’s first confirmed case of chronic wasting disease, a bill has been introduced by Reps. Ron Kind and Jim Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin that would give states and tribes the funding and other assistance needed to fight the disease in deer, moose and elk that threatens the nation’s big-game populations and hunting opportunities.

In a news release this week, the National Wildlife Federation and state affiliates noted support of the bill, which would help states launch rapid responses when an outbreak occurs, the release said. CWD has spread among herds from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest to the Northeast.

Earlier this year, the National Wildlife Federation’s state and territorial affiliates approved a resolution calling for the creation of a national wildlife disease fund to help states with rapid response to disease outbreaks. For more information, click here.

— National Wildlife Federation