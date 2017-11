Outdoor News Radio Stations

Every week, tune in for a full hour of award-winning outdoor perspective on the news valued by hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts across the greater Minnesota region.

Market Station Frequency Airs Time Also Available Streaming: Albany KASM AM 1150 Sat 7am-8am www.mykasm.com Bemidji KBUN AM 1450 Sat 8am-9am Browerville KXDL FM 99.7 Sat 6am-7am Duluth KDAL AM 610 Sun 11am-Noon Fosston KKCQ AM 1480 Sat 6am-7am Hibbing WNMT AM 650 Sat Noon-1pm Hutchinson KDUZ AM 1260 Sat 4pm-5pm www.kduz.com Lake City KLCH FM 94.9 Sat 8am-9am Little Falls KLTF AM 960 Sat 5am-6am www.fallsradio.com Red Wing KCUE AM 1250 Sat 6am-7am St. Cloud WJON AM 1240 Sat 2pm-3pm www.wjon.com Willmar KWLM AM 1340 Sun 1pm-2pm Worthington KWOA AM 730 / 100.3 Sat 1pm-2pm

Just want to get a few solid tips and some fresh outdoor sporting news briefs? Tune in and catch Tim Lesmeister’s “News From the Outdoors”. Airing Monday through Friday, you can catch these news briefs on the following stations: