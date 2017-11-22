Chronic wasting disease discovered in Winona County farm deer

St. Paul, Minn. — Routine disease sampling has led to a positive CWD test result in a 3-year-old white-tailed buck from a Winona County farmed herd, according to a news release Wednesday, Nov. 22 from the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.

The MBAH confirmed the results with the USDA, and has already quarantined the herd and begun its disease investigation. The Board also confirmed it has 10 years of records on this registered herd, which show it has a good history of CWD surveillance.

The current herd inventory is seven adult white-tailed deer, according to the release, which went on to say that the next step for the Board is to track movements of deer into and out of the herd within the last five years.

If this tracing effort reveals movements to or from other herds within Minnesota, those herds will become part of the investigation, the release said. An initial review of the movement records shows the most recent event occurred in April 2016 when three animals were moved out of the herd. The Board regulates farmed deer and elk in the state, while the DNR responds to and manages CWD in wild deer.

The only other currently quarantined cervid herd in Minnesota is in Crow Wing County. As was reported in a story that appeared on outdoornews.com, the Board recently issued a release announcing continued “CWD not detected” testing results from that herd.

