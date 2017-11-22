More than 51,000 deer harvested over first weekend of Illinois gun season

Illinois DNR
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 51,365 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season Nov. 17-19.  Hunters took 54,452 deer during the first firearms weekend in 2016.

Illinois’ seven-day gun season will conclude Nov. 30 through Dec. 3.

Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

  • Muzzleloader-only deer season on Dec. 8-10,
  • Late-winter antlerless-only and CWD deer seasons (first segment) in select counties only Dec. 28-31.
  • Late-winter antlerless-only and CWD deer seasons (second segment) in select counties only Jan. 12-14, 2018.
  • Archery deer season continues through Jan. 14, 2018 (archery is closed Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in counties open for gun season).

For details on deer hunting, open counties, and other information, click here.

