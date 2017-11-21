Two hunters dead, three others accidentally shoot themselves on Wisconsin gun deer opener

In pursuit of white-tailed deer, three Wisconsin hunters reportedly shots themselves on the hugely popular opening day of the firearms hunting season.

MONTELLO, Wis. — Two hunters have been found dead in Marquette County during opening day of the gun-deer season.

Authorities say a 57-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in his ground blind in the Town of Newton on Saturday. The Marquette County man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 62-year-old Shawano County man was found dead in his tree stand Saturday on private property in the Town of Westfield by a member of his hunting party. Coroner Tom Wastart says an autopsy shows he died of natural causes.

Three other hunters were wounded by gunfire elsewhere during opening weekend.

Wisconsin DNR Recreational Safety Warden Mark Little says the first happened in Brown County about 5:30 a.m. Saturday. A 49-year-old man was working on his firearm when it discharged into his right ankle.

The second happened after 9 a.m. in Forest County. A 49-year-old Crandon man was sitting in the cab of his truck when he saw a deer. When the hunter went to move his rifle, it went off, sending a bullet through his legs and then the truck’s seat and door.

WSAW-TV reports the third incident happened in Shawano County. A 51-year-old man bent over and his holstered handgun fired, hitting his leg.

An estimated 600,000 hunters participated in opening weekend of the nine-day gun season in Wisconsin. The season runs through Sunday, Nov. 26.