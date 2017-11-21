Ohio kicks off pilot trout stocking effort

The Ohio DNR stocks 300 rainbow trout at Inn Pond across from the Malabar Farm Restaurant in Lucas. Hundreds of rainbow trout will be released at select locations around the state before Thanksgiving. (Ohio DNR)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Catchable rainbow and brown trout were released Monday, Nov. 20 at Malabar Farm in Lucas as part of a pilot project to evaluate both species’ suitability for future stockings in the area, according to the Ohio DNR.

The Inn Pond across from Malabar Farm Restaurant received 300 rainbow trout, and Switzer Creek on Malabar Farm State Park property received 400 brown trout. Both locations are spring fed, and biologists believe the water may be sufficiently cool to support year-round trout fishing opportunities. Stockings will continue in these locations if the trout find the area suitable for continued success.

Anglers in other areas of the state will also have additional opportunities to catch 9- to 15-inch rainbow trout beginning later this month. Thanks to a surplus of fish at ODNR Division of Wildlife’s state fish hatcheries, hundreds of rainbow trout will be released at select locations around the state, the release said.

Locations to receive these surplus rainbow trout are Antrim Lake in Franklin County, Punderson Lake in Geauga County, Rush Run Lake in Preble County, Westlake Recreation Center Lake in Cuyahoga County and White Star Quarry in Sandusky County. Fish are scheduled to be released before the Thanksgiving holiday. Each location will receive at least 300 fish. Anglers are reminded that in these areas there is a daily bag limit of five fish and no minimum size limit.

Rainbow trout are also stocked every spring in public lakes and ponds across Ohio as long as areas are ice-free and accessible to anglers. Learn more about trout fishing in Ohio or trout stockings at wildohio.gov.