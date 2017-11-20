Youth gun hunters harvest nearly 5,000 deer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s young hunters braved less than ideal weather conditions over the weekend and checked 4,958 white-tailed deer during the two-day youth gun season, Nov. 18-19, the Ohio DNR said in a news release Monday, Nov. 20.

During last year’s youth gun season, 5,930 white-tailed deer were checked.

Youth hunters could pursue deer with a legal shotgun, muzzleloader, handgun or specific straight-walled cartridge rifle and were required to be accompanied by a non-hunting adult during the two-day season. The youth deer-gun season is one of four special youth-only hunting seasons designed to offer a dedicated hunting experience for young hunters, according to the release. Youth hunting seasons are also available for small game, wild turkey and waterfowl.

The regular deer gun season is Monday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 3, and Dec. 16-17. Deer-muzzleloader season is Saturday, Jan. 6, through Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Deer-archery season is open now through Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Find complete details in the 2017-2018 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov.