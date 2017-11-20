Crossbows, off-highway vehicles/winch accessory kits recalled

A series of crossbows and an off-highway vehicle winch are among products being recalled, as noted in The Associated Press’ list of weekly recalled consumer products.

All Fang XT, Fang LT and Thrive archery crossbows with serial numbers 2404285-2514039 have been recalled, according to the report. The serial number is on the bottom of the trigger grip. The model number can be found on the product hang tag and on the box.

The Fang XT and LT come in Mossy Oak Country and Skullworks 2 camo and muddy girl colors. They were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Kinsey’s Archery and other archery and hunting sporting goods stores nationwide and online at PSE-archery.com from October 2016 through August 2017. The Thrive comes in Mossy Oak Country. Models and numbers include Fang XT 01295CY and 01295S2; Fang LT 01303CY, 01303MG and 01303S2; Thrive 01312CY.

According the the AP report, the crossbows are being recalled because they reportedly can fire or discharge unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard to the user and to bystanders. According to the report, there have been six reports of the crossbow firing unexpectedly, and no injuries have been reported. About 17,000 crossbows are being recalled.

According to the report, for more information, consumers may call PSE at 800-477-7789 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit www.pse-archery.com and click on “Product Support” for more information. The Return Authorization Form can be used to submit a request for repair.

Also recalled are all 2017 Arctic Cat Wildcat Trail SE (Special Edition) and Wildcat Sport SE ROVs with winch solenoids installed as original equipment and winch accessory kits sold separately for use on 2014 through 2017 Arctic Cat Wildcat Sport and Wildcat Trail ROVs.

The ROVs have four wheels, side-by-side seating for two people, and have a black chassis. “Wildcat Trail” or “Wildcat Sport” is printed on each side of the vehicle. In addition, Special Edition ROVs have “SE” printed on each side. They were sold at Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from February 2017 through August 2017 for about $17,000 for the ROVs with the winch accessory kits installed. The winch accessory kits were also sold separately from December 2013 through August 2017 for between $200 and $600.

According to the report, they are being recalled because the winch solenoid located under the operator seat can overheat, posing a fire hazard. There have been 49 reports of winch solenoid failure, with five resulting in fires. No injuries have been reported.

About 300 ROVs and 3,000 winch accessory kits were sold in the U.S., with 124 sold in Canada.

According to the report, for more information, consumers may call Arctic Cat at 800-279-6851 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday or visit www.arcticcat.com and click on “Customer Care” and then click on “Product Recall” for more information.