Outdoor News kicks off hard-water coverage across Great Lakes region

Plymouth, Minn. — With ice creeping in on shorelines across waterways in the Great Lakes states, Outdoor News has kicked off its annual ongoing coverage – tips, gear profiles, advice from the top names in the industry and more – of the hard-water season for anglers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York.

Outdoor News will provide continued hard-water coverage throughout the entire season in each state-specific issue. The Nov. 3 issue, which featured the Outdoor News Product Review of new augers, shelters, heaters and sleds, kicked off the coverage for ice anglers.

Hard-water enthusiasts can look forward to tips on equipping their portable shelter, an A-Z rundown on options and prices in the wheelhouse arena, and tips from legends in the industry, including Dave Genz’s tips for selecting a modern ice rod, all coming in the pages of Outdoor News.

Outdoor News will provide complimentary copies to ice anglers at several upcoming sport shows. Stop by the Outdoor News booth Dec. 8-10 in Saint Paul, Minn., for the Ice Fishing, Snowmobile and Winter Sport Show at the River Centre, or in Milwaukee, Wis., at the Milwaukee Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show at Wisconsin State Fair Park to pick up your free copy and take advantage of subscription specials available during the shows.

Ice anglers also are reminded to submit their photos and videos to Outdoor News. Reader-shot pages are published in each edition, and readers can find the fishing galleries and submission form online at www.outdoornews.com.

Outdoor News provides in-depth coverage of hunting, fishing, archery, conservation and outdoor activities including analysis of state and national outdoor agencies, local lake maps and fishing reports. With regional editors, columnists and sales representatives in seven states, Outdoor News, Inc. newspapers are subscription-based. Visit www.outdoornews.com or call (800) 535-5191 to subscribe.