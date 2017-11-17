DNR: Federal lab confirms CWD-positive deer in Montcalm County

The Michigan DNR announced Friday, Nov. 17 that the one-and-a-year-old buck, harvested last month in Sidney Township in Montcalm County, was confirmed positive for chronic wasting disease by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.

This is the 11th case of CWD to be confirmed in a free-ranging deer in Michigan.

Since the harvest of that deer, three additional suspect positive deer – all from Montcalm County, in Pine, Reynolds and Sidney townships – are awaiting confirmation.

There are three Core CWD Areas that have mandatory check. To determine if a hunting location is within a mandatory check area, or to find the nearest DNR deer check station, visit michigan.gov/cwd.

“In a short amount of time, without many deer tested from these areas, we are finding more CWD-positive deer,” said Chad Stewart, DNR deer specialist. “This is concerning. We cannot emphasize enough how important it is for hunters from the surrounding areas that are outside of mandatory check locations to have their deer tested, too.”

To learn more about CWD, go to michigan.gov/cwd.