New York Outdoor News Calendar – Nov. 17, 2017

Season Dates

Nov. 17: Crossbow deer and bear season closes

Nov. 17: Southern Zone archery deer and bear season closes

Nov. 17: Canada goose season closes (East Central and Hudson Valley areas)

Nov. 17: Bobcat hunting and trapping season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 18: Southern Zone firearms deer and bear season opens

Nov. 18: Fall turkey season opens (Suffolk County)

Nov. 23: Duck and brant seasons open (Long Island)

Nov. 23: Snow goose season opens (Long Island)

Nov. 23: Canada goose season opens (Western Long Island, Central Long Island, Eastern Long Island areas)

Nov. 23: Canada goose season reopens (East Central area)

Nov. 25: Mink and muskrat trapping season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 25: Beaver trapping season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 26: Duck and brant seasons close (Long Island)

Nov. 26: Canada goose season closes (Western Long Island, Central Long Island, Eastern Long Island areas)

Nov. 29: Duck season closes (Western, Northeast and Southeast zones)

Nov. 30: Hickory shad season closes

Nov. 30: Muskellunge season closes

Nov. 30: Bass season closes

Nov. 30: Striped bass season closes (north of George Washington Bridge)

Nov. 30: Fisher and marten hunting and trapping season closes (portions of Northern Zone)

Dec. 1: Catch-and-release, artificial lures-only bass season opens

Dec. 1: Fall turkey season closes (Suffolk County)

Dec. 2: Canada goose season reopens (Hudson Valley area)

Dec: 3: Northern Zone firearms deer and bear seasons close

Dec. 4: Northern Zone muzzleloader deer season opens (select units)

Dec. 4: Duck and brant seasons reopen (Long Island Zone)

Dec. 4: Canada goose season reopens (Western Long Island, Eastern Long Island and Central Long Island areas)

Dec. 5: Brant season closes (Lake Champlain Zone)

Dec. 6: Duck season closes (Western Zone)

Dec. 10: Southern Zone firearms deer and bear seasons close

Dec. 10: Northern Zone muzzleloader deer season closes (select units)

Dec. 10: Duck season closes (Northeast Zone)

Dec. 10: Canada goose season closes (Northeast area)

Dec. 10: Fisher and marten trapping season closes (portions of state)

Dec. 11: Southern Zone late muzzleloader and archery deer and bear seasons open

Dec. 11: Varying hare season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Dec. 14: Tautog (blackfish) season closes

Dec. 15: Striped bass season closes (marine waters south of George Washington Bridge)

Dec. 15: Mink and muskrat trapping season opens (Long Island)

Dec. 19: Southern Zone late muzzleloader and archery deer and bear seasons close

Dec. 21: Canada goose season closes (East Central area)

Dec. 26: Duck season reopens (Western Zone)

Dec. 26: Canada goose season reopens (West Central, South and Northeast areas)

Dec. 31: Westchester County (WMU 3S) regular deer and bear seasons (archery-only) close

Dec. 31: Pheasant season closes (Long Island and portions of Southern Zone)

Dec. 31: Bobwhite quail season closes (Nassau and Suffolk counties)

Dec. 31: Scup (porgy) season closes

Dec. 31: Black sea bass season closes

Dec. 31: Duck and season closes (Lake Champlain and Southeast zones)

Dec. 31: Snow goose season closes (Lake Champlain Zone)

Dec. 31: Canada goose season closes (Northeast area)

Shows

Dec. 2-3: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Clarence Event Center. For more info www.nfgshows.com

Banquets/Fundraisers

Jan. 20, 2018: Eastern New York Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel, Albany. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Feb. 3, 2018: Central New York Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Syracuse/Liverpool. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

March 10, 2018: Western New York Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Carousel Banquet Facility, Hamburg Fairgrounds. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Education/Seminars

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to:

www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york

* * *

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., 1st & 3rd Tuesday. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

Special Events.

Dec. 9: Jefferson County Fur Harvesters Auction, 8 a.m., Mannsville Fire Hall. For more info call Charlie, 315-806-6475.

Shoots

West Canada Creek Association in Newport offers trap shooting, Wednesday evenings at 5 p.m.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

Tournaments/Contests

Jan. 5-7. 2018: 7th annual Bob Evans Memorial Predator Hunt to benefit Advanced Strategy Adventures. For more info contact Rich Palmer at 315-720-5227.

Jan. 26-28, 2018: Foxpro’s New York State Predator Hunt 2 p.m., Penfield. For more info call Andrew Lewand, 585-223-5324.

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. For more info call Mark Matt, 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. For more info call Robin Chernow, 607-849-6718.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. For more info call Lorraine Jackson, 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. For more info call Arthur Fuhrman, 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. For more info call Audrey Lewis, 315-853-1066.