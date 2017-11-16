In Pennsylvania, junior hunters first to harvest wild pheasants in decades

For the first time in more than 20 years, Pennsylvania hunters have harvested wild pheasants, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported in a news release Thursday, Nov. 16.

Over two Saturday mornings in November, junior hunters took to the fields of Montour and Northumberland counties to pursue pheasant roosters within the Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area.

This event marked the success of a decades-long collaborative project to restore habitat and wild pheasants back to the Keystone State, the Game Commission said.

The Game Commission approved a limited-permit youth hunt for 2017 within the Central Susquehanna WPRA and a drawing was held to select junior hunters for the hunt.

On Nov. 4, 17 junior hunters met at the Montour Preserve Education Center and on Nov. 11, 19 junior hunters met at the Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company.

After two mornings of hunts on five farms, 131 birds were flushed including 70 roosters. Sixty-six shots were fired, and five long-tailed ringnecks harvested.

Important biological data was collected on each bird to help in the future management of this population, according to the Game Commission.