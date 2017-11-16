Illinois Outdoor News Calendar – Nov. 17, 2017

Banquets/Fundraisers

Jan. 13, 2018: Skillet Fork QUGA Banquet, 5 p.m., Salem community Activity Center, Salem. For more info call Brad Hargis, 618-292-1798.

Feb. 23, 2018: Rock Island Henry Co. PF Banquet, 6 p.m., Camden Centre, Milan. For more info call Bill Martin, 309-787-0340.

March 3, 2018: Sterling Rock Falls NWTF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Latin American Social Club. For more info call Heath Jordan, 815-441-1437.

March 17, 2018: South Eastern IL QUGA Banquet, 5 p.m., Union Hall, McLeansboro. For more info call Jerry Johnson, 812-536-2272.

April 7, 2018: Illinois South WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., The Pavilion, Marion. For more info call Darel Martin, 309-369-8265.

April 14, 2018: Illinois North WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Celebrations 150, North Utica. For more info call Darel Martin, 309-369-8265.

Shows.

Feb. 16-18, 2018: Rockford, IL Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show, Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 10-6 p.m., Sun. 11-5 p.m., Sports Center Mercyhealth Sportscore Two. For more info call Laci Rotolo, 815-997-1744.

March 9-11, 2018: Rockford IL, RV, Camping & Travel Show, Fri. 2-8 p.m., Sat. 10-6 p.m., Sun. 11-5 p.m., Sports Center Mercyhealth Sportscore Two. For more info call Laci Rotolo, 815-997-1744.

Special Events.

Feb. 18, 2018: Midwest Musky Club, 8-3 p.m., Village Sportmen’s Club, Alsip. For more info call Larry Downes, 630-302-0759.

Meetings

Happy Hookers Bass Club meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. For more info call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 11 a.m., Dolton. For more info call Julie Osborne, 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League meets annually in July at national convention. For more info call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Fri. 7:30 p.m., Decatur. For more info call Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. For more info call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. For more info call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Elgin. For more info call William Jones, 847-742-3205.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League meets Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. For more info call John Sundquist, 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. For more info call Victor Bianchetta, 309-944-6522.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Sun. 1:30 p.m., Astoria. For more info call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., East Peoria. For more info call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Walter Sherry Memorial Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 7 p.m., Wilmington. For more info call Cindy Campbell, 815-723-5065.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Tues. 7 p.m., Metamora. For more info call Candace Kleen, 309-696-0208.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc. Meets March-May and July-Feb. 2nd Thurs. of the month, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Northern Illinois Anglers Assoc. Meets on the 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more info call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Arlington Anglers meets the 3rd Tues. of every month, 6:30 p.m., Cabela’s Hoffman Estates. For more info call Tom Curtin, 312-560-9876.

Silver Creek Quail Forever. Meets 1st Tues. of the Month. 7 p.m. For more info call Pat Daniels, 618-566-8072.

Take Pride in America meets 2nd Mon. of every Month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. For more info call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.