First case of CWD in wild deer confirmed in Vernon County

Viroqua, Wis. — Chronic wasting disease (CWD) in wild deer claimed one more Wisconsin county as it was confirmed that a wild Vernon County deer recently tested positive for the disease.

“Vernon County has its first wild deer with CWD,” said Dave Matheys, DNR wildlife biologist for Vernon and Crawford counties, on Monday, Nov. 13.

The adult doe was killed near Hillsboro by an archer hunting about seven miles from the next-closest CWD hit discovered on a deer farm in Richland County, Matheys said. While Vernon County had no CWD reports up until this case, 177 deer have tested positive for CWD in Richland County.

