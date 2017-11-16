DNR waterfowl report: Hunting success still ‘very good’

Waterfowl hunting success in Minnesota has remained “very good” over the past week, especially for those field hunting for mallards and Canada geese, particularly in the western portion of the state, according to the Minnesota DNR‘s most recent weekly waterfowl migration and hunting report.

Most of the North Zone remains frozen and significant ice cover is present in the rest of the state on small and medium sized lakes, according to the report, released Thursday, Nov. 16.

There are some open water opportunities for late season diving ducks on large lakes and rivers, mainly in the Central and South zones. Some lakes opened or partially opened back up the past few days with warmer temperatures and high winds. Hunting pressure remains very low.

Canada goose numbers increased over the past week and should provide good opportunities through Thanksgiving weekend in many areas, according to the report. The DNR added that corn harvest is at less than 80-percent completed.

According to the report, the forecast on Saturday calls for below-average temperatures, with highs in the low 20s in the north and lows 30s in the south, with strong northwest winds. On Sunday and Monday, temperatures should be warmer with highs in the upper 30s in the north and low 50s in the south. The extended forecast calls for near-average temperatures with no precipitation through Thanksgiving weekend.

Duck season closes Nov. 21 in the North Zone.

For the complete report, click here.