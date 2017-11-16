DNR to hunters: Be on lookout for deer that escaped from captive facility

ALMA, Wis. — The Wisconsin DNR is asking deer hunters in western Trempealeau County to be on the lookout for ear-tagged white-tailed deer that escaped from a local captive deer facility.

According to a DNR news release Thursday, Nov. 16, two bucks are known to have escaped the captive deer facility in late October through an open gate. An unknown number of antlerless deer that were housed in the same facility may have escaped at the same time. One of the escaped bucks was shot by a hunter on private land several miles north of the captive deer facility on Nov. 1. The other buck known to have escaped is likely to have a blue ear tag.

The department is asking residents and landowners to check trail camera images for any ear-tagged deer and notify the DNR if they record any images of ear-tagged deer or if they observe any in the wild. In addition, if a hunter bags a deer and subsequently discovers the deer is marked with an ear tag, the hunter should contact the department. While yellow plastic ear-tags are most common, the DNR ask that deer tagged with any size, shape or color of ear tag are reported.

Anyone who sees an ear-tagged deer or harvests a deer with an ear tag in the wild, should contact the DNR Call Center at 1-608-267-7691 and select option 3 for additional instructions.