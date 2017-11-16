CWD testing continues for 3B season

Mandatory testing will continue in area 603 throughout all 2017 Minnesota deer seasons, including the 3B season and a late hunt in area 603 from Jan. 6-14, 2018, the DNR said in a news release Thursday, Nov. 16.

The 3B season in southeast Minnesota opens Saturday, Nov. 18, and concludes Sunday, Nov. 26. Throughout this entire 3B season, hunters must present their deer for sampling from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at one of the following locations:

Preston Forestry office, 912 Houston St., Preston.

Magnum Sports, 20 Main St. S., Chatfield.

Deer harvested within area 603 can’t be moved out of the permit area without a negative CWD test. DNR has free cold storage available at the Preston station for 603 hunters waiting for their CWD test result. Deer must be removed once the test result is received.

DNR also will open voluntary sampling stations for permit areas surrounding area 603 – areas 343, 345, 346, 347, 348 and 349 – from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 18-19 at:

Pam’s Corner Convenience, located at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 16 and Minnesota Highway 43 in Rushford.

Houston BP Station, Minnesota Highway 16 East in Houston.

DNR wants to sample as many deer as possible from permit areas surrounding area 603 so hunters are strongly encouraged to bring their deer to any of these four stations, the DNR said in the release. Sampling deer allows CWD to be detected as early as possible so DNR can act aggressively to control it, the agency added.

Hunters who harvest deer around the disease management zone throughout the 3B season can have them sampled for testing at the stations in Chatfield or Preston. Unlike deer harvested in area 603, these deer are not subject to carcass export restrictions.

Anyone with a valid firearms deer license can hunt in area 603 during the 3B season. Hunters can purchase disease management permits for $2.50, which are only good in area 603 and allows them to harvest antlerless deer. All hunters must have landowner permission to hunt on all private land.

For more information, go to mndnr.gov/cwd.