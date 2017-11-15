Second suspected case of CWD reported in Montana

If the result is positive, it will mark the first time CWD has appeared in wild deer, elk or moose in Montana. (Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks)

A second mule deer buck from Montana’s hunting district 510 was found to be suspect for chronic wasting disease, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a news release this week.

This buck was harvested about 3 miles south of Belfry. A second sample from the buck is being tested by the lab at Colorado State University, with results expected next week. This is the second mule deer to be found suspect for CWD within the last week. This is the second mule deer to be found suspect for CWD within the last week. If either of the reports prove positive, it would be the first case of CWD in Montana.

On Nov. 7, FWP got word that a sample from a buck harvested about 10 southeast of Bridger was found to be suspect for CWD. A second sample from the buck is being tested to see if the animal is indeed CWD positive.

In response to the initial detection, FWP director Martha Williams created an incident command team.

FWP has notified the hunter who submitted the new suspect sample. Much of the area where the animal was harvested is public land.

For more information, go to fwp.mt.gov/CWD.