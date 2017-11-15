Ohio’s archery deer harvest lagging behind last year’s numbers

Even in the thick of the rut, Ohio’s archery hunters are still lagging behind the 2016 numbers.

The current to-date deer kill – as of Nov. 7 – stands at 37,861 animals. That figure is up 10,184 deer from the Oct. 31 to-date kill of 27,677 animals, or an increase of about 27 percent.

By comparison – and comparison is the only way that statistics can be assessed as being meaningful – the Nov. 6, 2016, to-date deer kill was 42,268 animals.

Thus, the current to-date tally is down 4,407 animals.

Dimming the lamp a bit more as well, Ohio’s Nov. 8, 2016, to-date weekly deer kill count was 33 percent higher than was its previous (Nov. 1, 2016) count, which is another way of saying that last year’s to-date deer kill pace was quicker than it is for 2017 (so far, anyway).

Which is why baseball statistics and deer kill statistics are so much fun for their respective wonks to follow and digest. But I digress.

In other news regarding the current to-date deer taken numbers, we see five of Ohio’s 88 counties with reported kills of 1,000 or more animals each. They include, in alphabetical order (with their 2016 to-date numbers in parentheses): Ashtabula County, 1,171 (1,192); Coshocton County, 1,305 (1,371); Licking County, 1,101 (1,324); Trumbull County, 1,040 (1,146); and Tuscarawas County, 1,031 (1,000).

The only current 2017 to-date county not yet in the “One-Thousand Club” that was a member in 2016 is Knox, which has seen a serious drop in its to-date/year-to-year deer kill, too – 894 animals currently verses 1,067 to-date in 2016, or a decline of 173 deer.

Ohio does have several counties that likely – almost certainly, in fact – will join the “One-Thousand Club.” Those candidates with to-date kills of at least 750 animals each (with their 2016 figures in parentheses): Guernsey County, 766 (773); Holmes County, 972 (991); Knox County, 894 (1,067); Muskingum County, 859 (926); Richland County, 788 (818).

It is perhaps telling to note that every county mentioned so far – with the exception of Tuscarawas County – has seen a decline in their respective 2016 verses 2017 to-date deer kills. They are not alone. Among some of Ohio’s other counties with notable to-date deer kill declines (with their 2016 numbers in parentheses): Adams, 676 (811); Brown, 466 (543); Carroll, 560 (680); Columbiana, 560 (729); Highland, 483 (618); Hocking, 538 (605); Jefferson, 254 (489); Lorain, 582 (755); Perry, 408 (500); Ross, 504 (645); Scioto, 377 (502); and Williams, 382 (485).

In all, only 12 of Ohio’s 88 counties have posted to-date 2017 deer kill gains when compared to their comparable and respective 2016 numbers: Auglaize County, 220 (198); Butler County, 410 (404); Clinton County, 179 (152); Erie County, 255 (235); Huron County, 478 (465); Montgomery County, 224 (215); Morgan County, 494 (486); Morrow County, 358 (348); Noble County, 452 (427); Ottawa County, 118 (112); Tuscarawas County, 1,031 (1,000); and Union County, 249 (233).

Crawford County has posted identical to-date 2016 and 2017 deer kill numbers – 239.

Lastly, only one of Ohio’s 88 counties has yet to see a 2017 to-date kill in triple figures. Fayette County’s 2017 deer kill stands at 68 animals. Last year at this time, Fayette County’s number was 81 animals.

Of course, all of these figures will change, and perhaps markedly so, as Ohio’s two-day youth-only firearms deer hunting season is scheduled for this weekend, Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. The weather will unquestionably determine the deer kill, just as it did in 2016 when rain, cold, and wind hit much of the state during the youth-only deer gun season.

Unfortunately, the weather forecast is calling for breezy conditions along with unseasonably cooler-than-average temperatures as well as a strong chance of rain and then a rain-snow mix followed by a chance of all snow in some locations and for both days.