Positive CWD detection prompts baiting, feeding ban

MADISON — The Wisconsin DNR has received confirmation that a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in northeastern Vernon County, which already has a prohibition on baiting and feeding due to a previous detection in the area.

As required by law, this finding will initiate a baiting and feeding ban for Monroe County, effective Dec. 1. Since Monroe County is adjacent to a county with a CWD positive test result, the ban will be in place for a two-year period. If additional positive test occur over the next two years, the ban will be extended accordingly, the DNR said in a news release Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The one-year-old doe was harvested in Greenwood township and is the first confirmed positive in Vernon County. To find out if the disease is present in other wild deer in the area, the DNR will conduct disease surveillance within a 10-mile radius around the positive location.

Since baiting and feeding is already prohibited in Vernon County, this finding re-starts the clock on a three-year baiting and feeding ban there due to this CWD detection.

