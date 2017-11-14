Woodchuck hunting season officially a go in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill setting up an open season on woodchucks.

The governor signed the measure on Saturday. The bill removes woodchucks from the state’s protected species list and calls on the Wisconsin DNR to establish a year-round hunting and trapping season with no bag limits.

Supporters argue woodchucks, also known as groundhogs or whistle pigs, are plentiful and that their burrowing destroys gardens and undermines building foundations, sidewalks and roads. The Alliance for Animals, the Humane Society of the United States and Midwest Environmental Advocates all have registered in opposition.

According to The Associated Press, the DNR spokesman hasn’t responded to an email sent Monday asking when hunting might begin.