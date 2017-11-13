Teen deer hunter killed by gunshot in northeastern Minnesota

AURORA, Minn. — A 16-year-old deer hunter has been found dead of a gunshot wound in his tree stand in northeastern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office was called to an accidental shooting in the deer stand near Aurora at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A member of his hunting party found the boy dead in the stand.

The name of the boy was not released. WDIO-TV reports the shooting remains under investigation.