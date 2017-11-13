Survey: Satisfaction, success high for Nebraska turkey hunters

Popular among non-resident hunters is the distinct feather pattern and coloration of the Merriam’s subspecies. Those birds reside in Nebraska’s Panhandle and Niobrara valley. (NEBRASKAland/Justin Haag)

LINCOLN, Neb. – Hunters liked what they experienced while pursuing wild turkeys in Nebraska this spring according to an annual survey by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Almost all respondents — more than 96 percent of the 2017 turkey hunter surveyed – said they would hunt Nebraska again based on their experiences.

Nebraska’s turkey population has flourished since the Commission reintroduced the species in the 1950s. Permit sales and hunter success have also climbed, with more than 20,000 birds harvested this spring at a success rate topping 67 percent.

The largest number of resident hunters who responded live in the state’s three highest-populated counties – Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy. Many permit-holders traveled to other parts of the state, however, as the most frequently hunted counties were Knox in the northeast, Dawes in the northwest, and centrally located Lincoln and Custer.

The Commission contacted hunters by email in June and the survey ultimately represented about one in seven license-holders – about 65 percent of permit-buyers provided an address upon purchase. Hunters also were able to fill out the survey on the Commission’s website. The full report and more information about turkey hunting in Nebraska is online at outdoornebraska.gov/wildturkey.

Nebraska’s spring turkey seasons were held in March and April. The fall season, which allows harvest of both toms and hens, is underway and runs through Jan. 31, 2018.