Five inducted into Bass Fishing Hall of Fame

The Bass Fishing Hall of Fame recently welcomed five new members. Pictured from left to right: Louie Stout, Morris Sheehan, Shaw Grigsby, Becky Bourne (Wade Bourne's wife), Hampton Bourne (Wade's son), Bob Sealy.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – The Bass Fishing Hall of Fame recently celebrated the grand opening of its new exhibit in Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium by welcoming five new members.

The Hall of Fame exhibit features more than 60 members, including Bill Dance, Jimmy Houston, Roland Martin, Johnny Morris, Ray Scott, President George H.W. Bush and many others.

Inducted recently for their contributions to the sport of bass fishing were Wade Bourne, Shaw Grigsby, Bob Sealy, Morris Sheehan, and Louie Stout.

The inductees