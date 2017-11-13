Five inducted into Bass Fishing Hall of Fame
SPRINGFIELD, Mo – The Bass Fishing Hall of Fame recently celebrated the grand opening of its new exhibit in Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium by welcoming five new members.
The Hall of Fame exhibit features more than 60 members, including Bill Dance, Jimmy Houston, Roland Martin, Johnny Morris, Ray Scott, President George H.W. Bush and many others.
Inducted recently for their contributions to the sport of bass fishing were Wade Bourne, Shaw Grigsby, Bob Sealy, Morris Sheehan, and Louie Stout.
The inductees
- Bourne was a senior writer for Bassmaster for more than 40 years before his passing in 2016. A popular host of the In-Fisherman radio shows, he authored six books and more than 3,000 magazine articles in his career. Bourne was honored with the Homer Circle Fishing Communicator Award presented by the American Sportfishing Association and the Professional Outdoor Media Association, was inducted into the Legends of the Outdoors Hall of Fame and the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame and received the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
- Grigsby fished his first national tournament in 1977, 40 years ago this year. A former motorcycle racer, he became a full-time pro angler on the Bassmaster Tournament Trail in 1984, and since then has won nine Bassmaster tournaments, qualified for the Bassmaster Classic 16 times, and competed in four FLW championships.
- Combining his love of fishing and his efforts to promote tourism and economic growth around Sam Rayburn Lake in Southeast Texas, Sealy convinced Ray Scott to bring a Bassmaster event to the lake. From there, he worked his way into creating the world’s largest amateur bass tournament — the Big Bass Splash. In 2015, he was inducted into the Legends of the Outdoors Hall of Fame.
- Retiring from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service, Sheehan purchased the Military Bass Anglers Association and changed the name to American Bass Anglers. Through his leadership, ABA has become the largest tournament trail for weekend anglers, with more than 1,000 bass tournaments held annually.
- Stout has been a full-time freelance writer specializing in bass fishing since 1987, and has covered every Bassmaster Classic since 1979. The co-author of three books about bass fishing with seven-time Bassmaster Angler of the Year Kevin VanDam, Stout was inducted into the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in 2005, and in 2013 was awarded the Homer Circle Fishing Communicator Award.
