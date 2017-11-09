Report: Waterfowl harvest numbers remain ‘very good’ – hunter participation numbers, not so much

Waterfowl hunting success has remained “very good” over the past week, but very few hunters have been out, according to the most recent Minnesota Waterfowl Migration and Hunting Report, released Thursday, Nov. 9 by the Minnesota DNR.

According to the report, the best opportunities remain in the south and central zone, especially for field hunting, and some opportunities should remain there through at least next week.

Most of the harvest has been mallards and Canada geese, but some scaup and goldeneyes remain on larger lakes in the central and southern portion of the state, the report said. Most waters in the north zone are now frozen and significant ice cover is present in the rest of the state on small and medium sized lakes.

Canada goose numbers increased significantly statewide with large numbers of migrating geese and tundra swans observed all week, the report said, adding that corn harvest is less than 60-percent complete.

According to the report, the weekend forecast calls for highs in the 20s to near 30 in the north and lows in the teens. In southern Minnesota, highs are expected in the 30s to low 40s with lows in the mid-20s. The forecast through next week calls for considerably warmer temperatures across the state.

