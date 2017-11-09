Nebraska joins Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska has joined the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, an agreement that recognizes the suspension of hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses in states that are members of the compact.

Any person whose license privileges or rights are suspended in any compact member state may also be suspended in all other member states. Nebraska became the 46th compact member state. Suspensions on or after Nov. 7, 2017 are subject to the compact.