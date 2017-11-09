Indiana sidesteps legislative error, allows firearms use for deer hunts after all

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s wildlife agency says it will allow deer hunters to use rifles on state or federal property despite a legislative error that banned the use of such weapons.

The Indian DNR says an emergency state rule will allow rifles during the firearms deer-hunting season that begins Nov. 18.

Rifle use was called into question because of a mistake in a bill approved by the General Assembly this year. Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Sean Eberhart of Shelbyville says it was meant to clarify rules regarding the use of high-velocity ammunition on private property.

Eberhart says he hopes to fix the law when the Legislature reconvenes in January. The DNR’s emergency rule expires Feb. 1.