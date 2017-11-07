In Washington, Black Friday fishing for nice-sized trout

(Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is offering anglers opportunities for tight lines rather than long lines on the day after Thanksgiving, the agency said in a news release.

The “holiday specials” include thousands of large trout averaging 15 to 16 inches in length and weighing up to three pounds. The department is currently preparing to stock lakes in time for Black Friday, Nov. 24.

Additionally, the department stocks millions of smaller trout each spring, many of which will have grown to catchable size.

Some of the lakes scheduled to receive fish before Black Friday include:

Battle Ground Lake and Klineline Pond in Clark County

Kress Lake in Cowlitz County

Fort Borst Park Pond and South Lewis County Park Pond in Lewis County

American and Tanwax lakes in Pierce County

Rowland Lake in Klickitat County

Black, Long, and Offutt lakes in Thurston County

Elton Pond North in Yakima County

Many of those lakes will be closed to fishing the Monday before Thanksgiving Day until Thanksgiving Day to facilitate stocking efforts as noted in the fishing regulations.

On the eastside, WDFW has been stocking lakes with fry plants in recent years, which according to the agency, should mean hefty fish in Hatch Lake in Stevens County, Fourth of July Lake in Lincoln and Adams counties and Lake Roosevelt in Lincoln, Stevens and Ferry counties.

Some of these eastside lakes will open Nov. 24 and remain open through March 31, 2018 as noted in the fishing regulations.

For up-to-date stocking information this fall, anglers should follow the department on Twitter or Facebook, accessible at http://wdfw.wa.gov, or see the department’s weekly catchable trout stocking report.

Anglers 15 years and older must have a current Washington freshwater fishing license valid through March 31, 2018, to participate. Licenses may be purchased by telephone at 866-246-9453, at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov, or at hundreds of license vendors across the state. For details on license vendor locations, click here.

— Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife