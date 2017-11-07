South Dakota rejects expanding use of hounds in public-land mountain lions hunts

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission did not adopt a proposal that would have expanded the use of hounds to hunt mountain lions, the agency said in a news release Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The initial request, through the citizen petition process, asked to remove the restrictions of the use of hounds on public land outside of the Black Hills Fire Protection District. In October, the GFP Commission accepted a petition as a proposal that allowed for public input and a public hearing at their November meeting. After receiving public comment and further discussing the matter, the GFP Commission did not adopt the change.

Lion hunting with hounds outside the Black Hills Fire Protection District will remain under the same structure. Pursuits must originate on private land and can culminate on school and public lands or Bureau of Land Management properties with the exception of the Fort Meade Recreation Area.

— South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks