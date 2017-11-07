Great Lakes region shooters well-represented at World Shooting Para Sport Rifle/Pistol World Cup

Shooting sports have grown in popularity by leaps and bounds in recent years, and not just at the high school level, it appears.

The largest contingent of U.S. competitors ever sent to a World Shooting Para Sport Rifle/Pistol World Cup has landed in Bangkok, Thailand, and is set to compete in the final World Cup of the WSPS season starting today (Tuesday, Nov. 7).

And that group has a distinct Great Lakes feel, with five of the 14 U.S. competitors hailing from the region.

Among the pistol competitors are Hope Lewellen of Palos Park, Ill., and Taylor Farmer of Castalia, Ohio. Also among the U.S. representatives will be Nick Beach (Dresden, Ohio), Tammy Delano (Rome, N.Y.) and Shaun Tichenor (Brainerd, Minn.).

The trip marks only the second time USA Shooting Paralympic shooters will compete overseas in a bid to earn Minimum Qualifying Scores (MQS) to qualify for next year’s WSPS World Championship in Cheongju, South Korea. The World Championship also marks the first opportunity for athletes to earn quotas for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. U.S. athletes have thus far earned nine MQSs.

The WSPS World Cup runs through Saturday. For more on the competition, click here. For results, click here.