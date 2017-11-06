Upper Red Lake winter bag limit upped from three walleyes to four

A bucket of walleyes from a past Upper Red Lake outing. The take of walleyes has been upped by one over last winter, with a bag limit of four for this winter.

Anglers fishing Upper Red Lake in northwestern Minnesota this winter will be able to keep four walleye of which one may be longer than 17 inches, the DNR said in a news release Monday, Nov. 6.

This same regulation has been in effect since the walleye fishing opener in May, but this will be the first winter season with the combination of a four-fish bag limit and one over 17 inches allowed.

“Harvest under a three-fish bag limit last year resulted in approximately 109,000 pounds for the winter season,” said Gary Barnard, DNR area fisheries supervisor in Bemidji. “Total harvest for the past winter and summer seasons combined was below the target harvest range so there is room for additional harvest this year.”

Red Lake walleye harvest is managed under a joint harvest plan, revised in 2015 by the Red Lakes Fisheries Technical Committee.

“The new harvest plan recommends a more aggressive approach when spawning stock is in surplus, as it currently is,” Barnard said. “The extra fish in the daily bag this winter is expected to increase winter harvest, and allowing one fish over 17 inches meets our harvest plan objectives by spreading harvest over a wide range of sizes and removing some of the surplus spawning stock.”

For more on Red Lake fishing regulations, click here.