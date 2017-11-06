Success rate of Minnesota’s Ripley archery deer hunt up 132 percent

Little Falls, Minn. — Bowhunters killed more than twice as many deer during this fall’s two-weekend Camp Ripley archery hunt as they did a year ago.

The hunt, held Oct. 19-20 and Oct. 28-29, saw 263 deer harvested, up 132 percent from last year, according to Dr. William Faber, of Central Lakes College (last year’s harvest total was 113 deer).

Faber, along with his students from the school’s natural resources program, coordinated morning check-in and provided deer registration services at the hunts for the second consecutive year.

During the two weekends, 2,011 bowhunters had a 13.1-percent success rate.

“That is one of the highest success rates in the history of the hunt,” Faber said.

The second weekend was the better weekend, with the rut kicking in. There were more than twice as many hunters on the second Saturday (1,359) as there were on the first Saturday (652).

And that was reflected in the harvest, with 58 deer killed the first weekend, and 205 deer killed the second weekend.

Bonus antlerless permits were available, after Ripley didn’t allow them last year for the first time in about a decade, Faber said.

This year, the first weekend saw a higher percentage of female deer killed as antlered deer.

“Half of them were on bonus tags,” Faber said. “Then it switched, with more males than females.”

Overall, 54 percent of the deer killed were bucks, and 46 percent were antlerless.

Faber said many participants saw deer sign, many saw multiple deer, and many saw black bears. Fresh snowfall helped the situation.

“There was 2 to 3 inches of snow on that second hunt,” Faber said. “Guys saw a lot of deer. You could see them for 500 or however many yards they were.”

Faber said he personally checked a buck that weighed 207 pounds, and he heard of another that was around 225 pounds.

“Those are healthy animals,” he said, noting that there were several nicely decorated bucks, with multiple 12-point bucks and at least a half-dozen trophy bucks taken.

“There was one nice animal that had a really big drop tine, which we don’t see too often,” he said. “There were a lot of nice-looking antlered males.”

There was little, if any, grumbling, too, said Faber, when asked about the situation from a few years ago, when some hunters complained about the declining quality of hunt, which had previously been known to produce some monster bucks.

Those complaints paralleled overall hunter dissatisfaction following a pair of extreme winters that brought down deer numbers in the northern part of the state, with other sentiments floating about, including claims that wolves were killing too many deer.

“This was never designed as a trophy hunt,” Faber noted. “It’s a management hunt. This year we saw a half-dozen dandies, but that is a bonus.”

Faber, a wildlife biologist, said the notion that wolves are driving deer numbers down is biologically unfounded, even if they can in some rare occasions put a hurting on them locally during extreme winters.

“When you have wolves present, you are going to have healthy deer,” said Faber, whose students help collar and track the two wolf packs that are on the property. “That is the thing that is misinterpreted by some hunters.”

Faber has been involved with the hunt, providing students to assist, since 2004. But last year was the first time Central Lakes College took over official administration, in cooperation with the Minnesota DNR and the Deparment of Military Affairs, which manages the 53,000-acre military base.

“It’s a great opportunity for my kids,” he said. “It gives them the experience of talking with hunters and collecting data. They get that opportunity first hand.”

Beau Liddell, the DNR’s Little Falls area wildlife manager, said in a press release that cooperation was also high regarding chronic wasting disease testing.