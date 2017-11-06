Ohio Outdoor News’ Jane Beathard honored

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Jane Beathard, a frequent contributor to Ohio Outdoor News, recently received the Cardinal Award from the Ohio DNR.

The DNR also presented the DNR Hall of Fame Award to former Ohio Gov. Bob Taft and his wife, Hope Taft. The awards ceremony took place along the banks of the Little Miami River, and recognized the Tafts and Beathard for their achievements and ongoing contributions to the preservation and enjoyment of Ohio’s natural resources, the DNR said in a news release Monday, Nov. 6.

Beathard has been a journalist since 1988, often covering outdoor issues, and also worked in the communications department at the DNR before retiring in 2008. She is currently a journalist for Ohio Outdoor News, and writes for the Madison Press in London, as well as for its sister publication, SALT Magazine.

“Jane’s career has been spent sharing with Ohioans the countless recreational opportunities available here in the Buckeye State,” DNR Director James Zehringer said. “Her work has undoubtedly encouraged and inspired a generation of outdoorsmen and women.”

The Ohio Natural Resources Hall of Fame award was established in 1966 and is Ohio’s top honor for individuals who have made significant contributions to preserving and protecting the state’s water, soil, woodlands, wildlife and mineral resources. The Cardinal Award honors individuals and organizations demonstrating exceptional awareness and concern for ideals reflected in the department’s mission statement.