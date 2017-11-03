Phase I complete: New York’s Salmon River Fish Hatchery getting a boost

(New York State Department of Environmental Conservation)

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced Friday, Nov. 3 the completion of $150,000 in improvements to the Salmon River Fish Hatchery in Altmar.

The improvements represent the first phase of renovations planned for the hatchery in the coming year, the DEC said in a news release Friday.

According to the release, the improvements include new live fish displays, revitalized public areas, signage, and interpretive displays in the visitor center. In 2018, DEC said it will modernize the 37-year-old hatchery. Each year, tens of thousands of people visit the DEC’s flagship hatchery, the agency said.

The Salmon River Fish Hatchery specializes in raising steelhead, chinook salmon, coho salmon, and brown trout. Originally constructed to revive and enhance the fishery of the Great Lakes, the facility produces more than 2 million fingerlings (young fish 3-5 inches long) and 1 million yearlings (fish one-year-old or over) for stockings in Lake Ontario.

The Salmon River fishery generates more than $27 million in angler expenditures annually, and an additional $85.9 million is generated by anglers fishing the open waters of Lake Ontario and other New York tributaries to Lake Ontario each year. The trout and salmon raised and stocked by the hatchery are economic drivers behind this fishery-every dollar spent at the hatchery yields $125 in angler expenditures.

The improvements were announced in advance of Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, designated a “Free Fishing Day” by Governor Cuomo.

For more information on the Salmon River hatchery, click here.

— New York State Department of Environmental Conservation