New York Outdoor News contributor Bill Hilts Jr. honored

Bill Hilts Jr., a frequent contributor to New York Outdoor News, received the prestigious – and rarely-given – Hans Paller Award at the recent New York State Outdoor Writers’ Association conference at Lake George, which marked the 50-year anniversary of the organization.

The award is named in honor of the NYSOWA’s founding father, is the group’s highest honor and is only given out rarely and to someone who has devoted a lifetime of service to NYSOWA, according to the organization, adding that in its 50-year history, it has only been given out five times.

For 36 years, Hilts has served NYSOWA in numerous capacities, serving as director, vice president, president, conference chair five times and conference site chair for numerous years. His father, Bill Hilts Sr., was one of NYSOWA’s first members and among those who organized that first conference in 1967.