Mille Lacs anglers will be allowed to keep one walleye this winter

Onamia, Minn. — Ice anglers who fish Lake Mille Lacs this winter will be allowed to keep one walleye, based on information shared by the Minnesota DNR on Thursday night with members of the Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee.

The DNR confirmed that on Friday, saying that one-fish bag will include a walleye within a 20- to 22-inch slot or one over 28 inches.

A decision is yet to be made regarding a winter harvest cap, though in all likelihood, that won’t happen based on opposition from MLFAC members. Such a cap would provide greater assurances for continuous walleye fishing next spring and summer.

The advisory group also reviewed fall assessment data from the lake that indicate that next year’s open-water season quota will be similar to this year’s, when walleye fishing was catch-and-release only with temporary total closures, according to Don Pereira, DNR Fisheries chief.

