Zebra mussels confirmed in Stearns County’s Knaus Lake

The Minnesota DNR has confirmed zebra mussels in Knaus Lake, southwest of St. Cloud in Stearns County, the agency said in a news release Thursday, Nov. 2.

DNR invasive species specialists confirmed two adult zebra mussels on a dock and an adjacent water intake pipe in Knaus Lake, and three more attached to docks at the Lions Park public access to the Sauk River, downstream of Knaus Lake in Cold Spring. The DNR will continue monitoring the area next spring and summer, according to the release.

Fall is an important time to check for zebra mussels, when docks and boat lifts are being removed from lakes at the end of the season, the DNR said. Look on the posts, wheels and underwater support bars of docks and lifts, as well as any parts of watercraft or equipment that may have been submerged in water for an extended period, the DNR added in the release.