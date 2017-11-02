Pradco acquires War Eagle Custom Lures

FORT SMITH, Ark. – Pradco Outdoor Brands, manufacturer and marketer of fishing and hunting brands and products, has acquired War Eagle Custom Lures, formerly of Rogers, Ark.

War Eagle offers spinnerbaits, jigs, buzz baits, jigging spoons and jig heads.

War Eagle Custom Lures has operated in Rogers for the last 21 years. Now, the business will be operated from Pradco’s Fishing Division in Fort Smith.

Pradco Fishing employs approximately 230 employees at its Fort Smith facility, according to a news release, which added that the plan for War Eagle Custom Lures is to continue U.S. production through its current supplier base in Arkansas.

Pradco Outdoor Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. It operates hunting brands such as Moultrie, Summit, Code Blue and Knight & Hale and fishing brands such as Arbogast, Bandit, Bomber, Booyah, Cotton Cordell, Creek Chub, Heddon, Lindy, Norman, Rebel, Smithwick, Thill and Yum.